ST. LOUIS – It was a record-setting performance for Saint Louis in a 127-54 victory over Harris-Stowe Wednesday night at Chaifetz Arena.



The Billikens (2-0) set school marks for largest victory margin (73 points), points in a half (73, first half) and field goals in a half (27, first half). They tied the Saint Louis record for field goals in a game (50).



The 127 points – SLU’s 40th total of 100 or more points – are the second most in school history. The 1978-79 Billikens scored 130 points vs. Roosevelt. The Atlantic 10 Conference record is 134.



Gibson Jimerson led five Saint Louis double-digit scorers with a game-high 21 points. Jordan Nesbitt narrowly missed a double-double with 19 points and a game-high nine rebounds, Francis Okoro had 18 points and eight rebounds, and Lassina Traore registered 14 points and seven boards. Marten Linssen chipped in 12 points.



Yuri Collins notched a game-high 10 assists. Collins has recorded a double-digit assist total in back-to-back games – he matched his career high of 12 in Tuesday’s season opener vs. Central Arkansas – for the first time in his Billiken career.

Harris-Stowe, an NAIA program located across the street from Chaifetz Arena in midtown St. Louis, was led by Riley Barnes’ 12 points.

Saint Louis shot 64.1 percent from the field, 56 percent from 3-point range, and 81.3 percent from the charity stripe. SLU’s 14 3-pointers made were the most by a Billiken team in two years.

The Billikens dominated inside, outscoring the Hornets 68-12 in the paint, including nine dunks.

Saint Louis returns to action on Friday night, welcoming in Eastern Illinois for a 7 p.m. tip at Chaifetz Arena. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Midwest.