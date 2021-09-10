ST. LOUIS – The Atlantic 10 Conference today announced the league’s 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule, including the Billikens’ 18-game A-10 slate beginning Dec. 30.

SLU’s full 31-game schedule is now complete. Television designations and tip times will be updated in the coming weeks.

Including the Billikens’ previously released nonconference schedule, the 2021-22 ledger will feature up to 14 games against top-100 programs (NET) and 11 matchups against postseason teams from a season ago.

Also released Thursday were the league’s nationally televised games. SLU will have at least 15 games appearing on national television or national streaming platforms, including three nonconference games.

Seven games will appear on CBS Sports Network beginning with the Billikens’ two games in Cancun during Thanksgiving week. The network will also televise the nonconference showdown against Auburn, which will be played Saturday night, Dec. 18, at Chaifetz Arena.

Four SLU games will appear on the ESPN family of networks, including three at Chaifetz Arena. The home game against St. Bonaventure on Feb. 11 and the road game vs. Richmond on Feb. 25 will air on ESPN2 as part of the A-10/ESPN Friday Night Showcase. The regular-season finale against VCU March 5 at Chaifetz Arena will be televised on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

NBCSN will televise the Billikens’ nonconference game against Boston College on Dec. 11. The Bills’ matchup against Belmont on Dec. 7 will be streamed exclusively on NBC Universal’s Digital Platforms. Two more conference games – vs. Fordham and vs. Massachusetts – will air on NBC Universal with exact network and streaming platforms to be announced at a later date.

The Billikens’ local television package on Bally Sports Midwest will be announced at a later date. All SLU men’s basketball games will air on the Voice of the Billikens, KMOX 1120 AM.

SLU’s 2021-22 A-10 Men’s Basketball Schedule

Dec. 30 at UMass

Jan. 2 Richmond

Jan. 5 La Salle

Jan. 8 at St. Bonaventure

Jan. 11 at Dayton

Jan. 15 Fordham

Jan. 23 Massachusetts

Jan. 26 George Washington

Jan. 29 at Duquesne

Feb. 2 at George Mason

Feb. 5 Dayton

Feb. 8 at La Salle

Feb. 11 St. Bonaventure

Feb. 19 at Davidson

Feb. 22 Saint Joseph’s

Feb. 25 at Richmond

March 2 at Rhode Island

March 5 VCU

