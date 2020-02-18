SPRINGFIELD, IL (AP) — Southern Illinois University School of Medicine will provide health care for inmates at two prisons in a test which the school hopes can expand. Dean and provost Jerry Kruse said Monday the $5 million pilot project with the Illinois Department of Corrections is in keeping with the school’s mission of universally adequate health care as well as a chance for economic expansion. It’s unclear how the plan will affect inmate health services provided by Wexford Health Sources. The Pittsburgh-based Wexford has been criticized for staff shortages and inadequate care. Its 10-year, $1.4 billion contract expires next year.