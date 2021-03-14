FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say shots fired into a moving vehicle left one woman dead and another wounded on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said the driver wasn’t shot but was injured after crashing. He was taken to a hospital along with his wounded passenger. Their conditions weren’t available, and the name of the dead woman hasn’t been released. Another vehicle fled before officers arrived. St. Louis County police were alerting area police agencies about the car.