The man shot and killed after allegedly attempting to break into cars at Cardinal Glennon Hosptial Wednesday has been identified as 32 year old Anthony Smith.

St.Louis police say Smith was driving the car that hit a security guard in the parking lot, shots were fired and Smith was shot in the chest. The Security Gaurd is listed in critical condition.

A 26 year old woman who was riding with Smith has been arrested for second degree murder, assault, and armed criminal action.