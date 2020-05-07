Cavite, Philippines (AP) — A cruise ship being investigated in Australia for sparking coronavirus infections has dropped anchor in Manila Bay to bring Filipino crewmen home. The Ruby Princess joins at least 16 other cruise ships waiting for their more than 5,000 Filipino crew members to be tested for the coronavirus before disembarking. The Ruby Princess is linked to 21 deaths from the virus. The Australian investigation is trying to determine why 2,700 passengers and crew were allowed off the ship before the test results of sick passengers were known.