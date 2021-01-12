LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire mogul, Republican mega-donor and power broker who built a casino empire spanning from Las Vegas to China and became a singular force in domestic and international politics has died after a long illness. Adelson died at 87 from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was the son of Jewish immigrants, raised with two siblings in a Boston tenement, who over the second half of his life became one of the world’s richest men. The chairman and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands brought singing gondoliers to the Vegas Strip. resembled an old-fashioned political boss and was considered the nation’s most influential GOP donor over the final years of his life, setting records for individual contributions.