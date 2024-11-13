Several St. Louis area meat processors have partnered with Operation Food Search to help feed the hungry. Inflation is putting a squeeze on many families these days, and to address that the MO Dept. Of Conservation has launched the Share the Harvest Program. Deer hunters can now donate all or part of the deer they harvest this season to participating meat processors who will package the venison, which will then be distributed by the non-profit Operation Food Search to families in need. The companies in the STL region that will wave their fees as part of the Share the Harvest Program are Kenricks Meats and catering in South STL County, Josephville Meat Processing in Wentzville and John’s Butcher Shop with locations in Overland and Festus. Operation Food search feeds thousands of people each month and they say fresh protein, like venison, is in high demand. Steve Potter, KTRS News.