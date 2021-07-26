ST. LOUIS (AP) — The new mask mandate in the city and county of St. Louis that takes effect this week is being criticized by several state and local elected officials. Starting Monday, masks will be mandatory in indoor public places and on public transportation for everyone age 5 or older, even for those who are vaccinated. Wearing masks outdoors will be encouraged, especially in group settings. The politicians opposing the renewed mask mandate include Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and St. Louis County Councilmen Tim Fitch and Mark Harder. Schmitt, who is running for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate, said he plans to file a lawsuit to block the mandate.