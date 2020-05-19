Washington D.C. (KTRS) U.S. Senator from Missouri Josh Hawley is calling on the United States Coast Guard to adopt NTSB recommendations following the duck boat tragedy at Table Rock Lake.

In a letter sent to Admiral Karl Schultz, Hawley urged the adoption of recommendations issued in last month’s report on the 2018 tragedy. In the letter, Senator Hawley notes the accident on Table Rock Lake and the loss of 17 lives could have been prevented if the NTSB’s recommendations dating as far back as 1999 had been adopted and enforced. Hawley went on to say quote “It is in your power to ensure ‘duck boat’ is not synonymous with ‘floating metal death trap” endquote.

Hawley has also introduced legislation to improve the safety of the duck boats, including requiring the use of life jackets as well as equipping the boats to be more buoyant.