CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A second police officer from a suburban St. Louis department is now facing charges after a man was allegedly driven to a secluded spot and beaten until his jaw broke. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell on Wednesday announced that his office charged Northwoods, Missouri, Police Officer Michael Hill with second-degree kidnapping. Hill is jailed on $100,000 cash-only bond and doesn’t yet have a listed attorney. On Monday, Northwoods Officer Samuel Davis was charged with assault and kidnapping. A probable cause statement says a man was arrested at a Walgreens store and taken to a remote area, where he was badly beaten. The statement says officer body cameras were turned off and dispatchers were not informed.