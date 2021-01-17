ST. LOUIS (AP) — A second person has been charged in the death of a man who was shot and then dragged by a vehicle behind a vacant St. Louis home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 24-year-old Joseph Griffin, of St. Louis, was charged Saturday with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, abandonment of a corpse and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of 49-year-old Mario Amerson. He lived in the Mehlville area of unincorporated St. Louis County. The investigation began Dec. 2 when Amerson’s body was found behind the home in the city’s Marine Villa neighborhood. He had been shot multiple times and surveillance video showed his body was then dragged by a vehicle behind the home. At the time of the death, Griffin was on parole in connection to a second-degree burglary conviction.