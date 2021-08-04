Illinois’ governor says all students and staff members in schools Pre-K through 12th grade will be required to wear masks effective immdiately. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday the action is necessary to thwart the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus. The mask mandate also applies to indoor school sports, daycare centers across Illinois, and long-term care facilities. The governor also said he will require all state employees who work in highly populated facilities to be vaccinated. That applies to those who work in prisons and juvenile detention facilities, veterans’ homes and state facilities for the mentally and developmentally disabled. Each must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 4th.