FESTUS, Mo. (AP) — A school bus struck and fatally killed a first-grader Tuesday in eastern Missouri on the last day of classes before winter break. Clint Johnston, the superintendent of the Jefferson R-VII School District, said what happened was a “terrible accident” and that “we regret it.” He said it was premature to try to describe what happened and said that an investigation was underway. He also declined to release the child’s name, saying he wanted to give the boy’s family time to notify all the extended relatives. He said grief counselors would be at the school Wednesday, even though classes won’t be in session. He said the community is “hurting.”