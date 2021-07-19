JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Campaign finance records show Missouri’s disgraced former governor, Eric Greitens, has raised roughly $350,000 for his run for U.S. Senate. That means Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt raised the most out of any Missouri Senate candidate during the latest quarter. Schmitt brought in more than $1.3 million since announcing his candidacy in mid-March. Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler raised about $890,000. Democrat Lucas Kunce brought in about $630,000. Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis personal injury lawyer who gained national attention after he and his wife waved guns at racial injustice protesters, raised close to $550,000.