COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s attorney general has closed an open-records complaint filed against Gov. Mike Parson. Records provided to The Associated Press show Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office last week closed the complaint filed by a Missouri news outlet. A Missouri Independent reporter had asked Schmitt’s office to investigate after Parson’s office refused to provide resignation letters from former administration leaders. The attorney general is responsible for enforcing the state’s Sunshine Law. The office also sometimes defends the Governor’s Office and other state agencies in lawsuits. Schmitt’s office says Parson’s office is a client and suggested the reporter contact a private lawyer.