A Metro-East lawmaker says Thursday’s kick-off of the $3.5 Million Illinois Grocery Initiative will help communities in the state that need it the most. State Sen. Chris Belt of East St.Louis says the Initiative is designed to combat food deserts and will have a tremendous impact on families by keeping local stores in business. The monies will provide funding for energy-efficient equipment upgrades for existing local grocery stores, those that are independently owned with fewer than 500 employees and no more than four locations. With rising energy costs, outdated equipment can be a major expense for small stores, and this program will allow improvements to such things as heating, ventilation and air-conditioning….refrigeration and freezers…and lighting systems. Belt says that by supporting local grocers, the State will be increasing access to fresh food in communities that need it the most. Local Grocers can apply for grants until March 4th. Steve Potter, KTRS News.