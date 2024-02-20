LOS ANGELES (AP) — Much of saturated California remains under threat of floods as the latest winter storm blows through, but so far the state has escaped the severity of damage spawned by a recent atmospheric river. While the rainfall was focused on Southern California, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected across wide swaths of the state and intermittent mountain snow could hit in the north. Some flood watches and warning were expected to remain in effect into Wednesday. Federal authorities, meanwhile, have approved disaster assistance for residents of San Diego County, which was hit hard by flash floods earlier this winter.