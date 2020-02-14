LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault’s power-play goal in overtime lifted the Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-5 victory Thursday night over the St. Louis Blues, who played their first game since Jay Bouwmeester’s medical scare.

The Blues’ game Tuesday night against Anaheim was postponed after the 36-year-old Bouwmeester collapsed on the team’s bench in the first period. A defibrillator was used on the veteran defenseman before he was taken to a hospital, where he continues to undergo tests.

St. Louis, mired in a 2-6-2 slide, hit the ice for the first time since the incident and got off to a fast start with their teammate on their minds, but couldn’t hold off Vegas.

The Golden Knights tied a franchise record with four power-play goals, including two by Marchessault and one each by Max Pacioretty and Nate Schmidt. Pacioretty also had an even-strength goal, as did Alex Tuch.

Zach Sanford scored four goals for the Blues and now has 13 points in his last nine games. Mackenzie Maceachern also scored for St. Louis.

Jordan Binnington made 46 saves. Malcolm Subban made 19 saves for Vegas.