ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Saint Louis FC drew 1-1 against Louisville City FC at West Community Stadium in Match 10 of the USL Championship regular season.

Louisville opened the scoring in the 30th minute as Sean Totsch rose to head the ball into the side-netting following a set piece situation. Saint Louis FC would then equalize in the 64th minute as Mour Samb latched onto a beautiful through ball from Wal Fall to finish for his second goal of the season and earn the draw. The result sees Saint Louis FC remain third in Group E with a 4-3-3 record and 15 points while Louisville City FC is narrowly ahead in second place with a 5-3-2 record and 17 points.

The first half saw Saint Louis FC with good spells of possession while Louisville attacked quickly on the counter and they nearly broke the deadlock early as Cameron Lancaster hit a volley that was well-saved by STLFC goalkeeper Kyle Morton in the 10th minute. The home side would respond from a corner kick in the 16th minute as Jérémy Gagnon-Laparé was left unmarked at the back post and he guided his header towards the top corner but it was palmed away by Louisville goalkeeper Benjamin Lundt. Louisville would then get on the scoresheet as their corner kick in the 30th minute was initially cleared, but the ball was crossed back into the box by Brian Ownby and Totsch rose to head the ball past Morton to take a 1-0 advantage into the halftime break.

The second half saw Saint Louis FC come out strongly and they created an early opportunity through Paris Gee as he crossed to find Russell Cicerone in the box but his header went over the net in the 52nd minute. Morton would then be called into action in the 58th minute as Akil Watts dribbled into the area and let loose with a hard shot that required a punch from the goalkeeper. Saint Louis FC would then equalize in the 64th minute as Fall weighted an outside-the-foot pass perfectly for Samb to control and finish in the top corner for his second goal in three games. Both sides would press for a winner but neither could find the breakthrough as the game finished level at 1-1.

“I think we had a very good start to the game and their goal kind of came against the run of play,” said STLFC Head Coach Steve Trittschuh. “Giving goals up on restarts, we’ve been working and concentrating on that, so I’m disappointed with that. It’s one of those games where yeah, we get a point, but it feels like a loss to me actually.”