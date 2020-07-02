ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Saint Louis FC announced that West Community Stadium will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity for the restart of the 2020 USL Championship regular season.

The club is currently following public health guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all fans, players and staff when the season resumes. As part of a plan approved by St. Louis County officials and recommended by USL HQ, the Saint Louis FC staff and fans must abide by social distancing measures with a mandatory face covering policy in effect. For a full list of stadium health policies, please click HERE.

In order to implement social distancing measures in the stadium with a reduced capacity, the STLFC ticket staff is currently working to reconfigure seating locations. Season ticket members and partial season/flex ticket holders will have first priority before single game tickets are available to the public with an on-sale date TBD.

The USL Championship unveiled a new format that will see teams play a shortened regular season in a regionalized competition structure. Saint Louis FC was placed in Group E alongside regional rivals Louisville City FC, Indy Eleven, and Sporting Kansas City II. The revised 2020 regular season schedule is expected to be released by the league in the near future.