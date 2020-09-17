Saint Louis City SC reached set a record for season ticket deposits with 30,000 seats reserved in 15 minutes, and 50,000 seats reserved in 24 hours.

“We have been counting down the days until the opening of ticket deposit reservations for weeks, and it has been so exciting to see CITY fans show up and help us reach recording-breaking numbers,” said Dennis Moore, Chief Revenue Officer for St. Louis CITY SC. “We can’t wait to keep this momentum up as we continue working diligently toward season ticket seat selection and ultimately, taking the pitch in 2023.”

“I’m once again blown away by our fans, supporters and community, and how they continue to rally around CITY,” said Carolyn Kindle Betz, Chief Executive Officer for St. Louis CITY SC. “This is just another testament to why I love St. Louis so much. When given the opportunity, our region shows the rest of the nation why we’re a force to be reckoned with.”

Fans can continue to place their deposits on the Saint Louis City SC website.