ST. LOUIS (May 31, 2022) – St. Louis CITY SC takes another major step towards building the best youth soccer program in North America, bringing on Megan McCormick as the club’s Under-14 academy head coach. McCormick will be tasked with actively scouting the St. Louis youth soccer scene to find and coach the best possible talents, while guiding the club’s U-14 team according to St. Louis CITY SC’s playing philosophy.

“It’s critical for our club to maintain synergy and have a consistent playing philosophy from the academy to the first team,” commented Lutz Pfannenstiel, St. Louis CITY SC Sporting Director. “In Megan we have another top-quality coach who I believe has the knowledge and experience to jump in and help to impart our principles and sporting philosophy to our U-14 team. We are excited for her to get started and are confident that her passion for developing players will not only make them better soccer players, but well-rounded individuals.”

In her playing days, McCormick featured in the Women’s Professional Soccer League (WPSL) with the Indiana United for three seasons. Early in her coaching career, she served as the Region II staff coach for the USYS Soccer Region II Olympic Development Program before joining Marian University Women’s soccer team. In 2012, she joined Depauw University as an assistant coach for the women’s team before becoming the head coach of the program two years later. McCormick spent several years working with the U.S. Soccer Federation in various capacities before joining the Colorado Rush as the director of coaching for the girls academy and Coach Developer for Rush Soccer. Most recently, McCormick served as the director of player development at the Kansas City Scott Gallagher, overseeing player development while leading two ECNL Regional League teams.

Along with improving the academy players’ soccer development, McCormick will focus on developing character and leadership abilities among our players that will help them be successful in any career they choose to pursue. Additionally, she will help to develop individual training concepts for each player, imparting the values of the club’s philosophy which has a strong emphasis on personal development – physically, socially and academically.

“I’m so excited to be a part of the St. Louis CITY SC family and continue my passion for developing young talent on and off the field,” said McCormick. “It’s so refreshing to see Lutz’ and Dale’s commitment to the academy program and the quality of coaches that are already building a winning culture at the club. The team has already built a strong foundation, so I am motivated to jump right in and help to harness the best local talents in the St. Louis region.”

McCormick graduated from Ball State University with a BA in Architecture and a minor in Spanish. She obtained an Indiana teaching license after completing graduate course work at Marian University and holds a USSF A Senior License, USSF Academy Director License, Director of Coaching License and a National Youth License.