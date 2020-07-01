Moscow, Russia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is wrapping up his main political project of the year. That’s the constitutional vote that would allow him to extend his rule until 2036. The nationwide balloting on the amendments that would reset the clock on Putin’s tenure and enable him to serve two more six-year terms enters its final day Wednesday. For the first time in Russia, the polls were open for a week to help reduce crowds on election day and to bolster turnout amid the coronavirus pandemic. Putin is all but guaranteed to get the result he wants following a massive campaign to get Russia’s voters to say “yes” to the changes.