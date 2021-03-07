ST. LOUIS (AP) — More than 7,700 doses of vaccine were left over after mass vaccination events across Missouri last week. That is fueling frustrations that rural counties haven’t been able to find enough people to use them while urban residents are desperate for a dose. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that records from the Missouri Department of Public Safety show that the remaining doses were usually transferred to another local provider or held by the health department for later use. Over the course of those clinics, 152 doses were thrown away. Missouri plans to transition mass vaccination teams to more large-scale events in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas.