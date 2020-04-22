O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Two rural Missouri counties are seeing huge spikes in coronavirus cases, including many connected to meatpacking plants. Saline County on Wednesday reported 96 cases of the coronavirus. Moniteau County reported 55 cases, citing 29 as confirmed and 26 as “probable.” Neither county has reported a death. Statewide, the number of confirmed cases topped 6,000 on Wednesday, and the death toll reached 229. Data provided by Saline and Moniteau counties shows they have the highest per capita rates of infection in the state. Saline County’s is 419 per 100,000 residents and Moniteau County’s is 341 cases per 100,000 residents.