ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals fell to 35-50 over the 4th of July holiday. It was punctuated by their 15-2 loss to the Miami Marlins. The Birds are 4-6 in their last 10 and now are 11.5 games back of the division leading Reds, who are in a tight race with the Brewers, just one game back. The tough holiday was also marred by the news of Adam Wainwright heading to the 15-day IL. The Cardinals have stated that Waino is experiencing shoulder tightness and will return to St. Louis to have it examined for a potential injury. Wainwright is 2 wins away from his milestone 200th. The loss of Wainwright should test the pitching depth as we near the trade deadline. The Cardinals are likely to make several roster moves to compensate for Waino’s absence. Along with the loss of Wainwright, catcher Andrew Knizner was taken to a Miami ER after taking a foul ball near his groin and experiencing soreness and pain. He was released late Tuesday and an update will be provided later this week.