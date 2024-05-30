WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts has declined an invitation to meet with Democratic senators to talk about Supreme Court ethics and flags that flew outside Justice Samuel Alito’s homes. Roberts’ response came in a letter to the senators Thursday. A day earlier Alito wrote Senate and House members to reject their demands he recuse himself from Supreme Court cases involving ex-President Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 rioters because of the flags, which are like those carried by rioters at the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Alito says the flags outside his Virginia and New Jersey homes were flown by his wife and nothing about them requires his recusal.