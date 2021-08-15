LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — The death toll from the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that battered Haiti is soaring as rescuers race to find survivors amid the rubble ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching tropical storm. Authorities on Sunday raised the casualty toll to at least 724 dead and 2,800 injured. Thousands more are displaced from their destroyed or damaged homes. Survivors in some areas are sheltering in streets or soccer fields with their few salvaged belongings while overloaded hospitals scramble to help those who were injured. The devastation could soon worsen with the coming of Tropical Storm Grace, which is predicted to reach Haiti on Monday night, bringing the potential for torrential rain, flooding and landslides.