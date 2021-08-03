BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — A state lawmaker is running for Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner’s suburban St. Louis seat. Democratic state Rep. Trish Gunby announced her candidacy Monday. Gunby is from Ballwin, Missouri. Voters elected her to the state House during a 2019 special election. Gunby says she’s running to be a visible, accountable representative for the 2nd Congressional seat. Wagner’s plans are unclear. She has expressed an interest in running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by retiring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt. Ben Samuels was the first Democrat to enter the race for the suburban St. Louis seat.