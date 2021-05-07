DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans are increasingly using food — especially beef — as a cudgel in the culture war. In statements, tweets and fundraising emails, prominent GOP governors and senators have accused climate-minded Democrats of trying to push Americans to eat less red meat. Conservatives have accused President Joe Biden of planning to ration red meat. The news was wrong, but the food fight is likely to continue as food choices become a way of signaling partisan politics. Already, in farm states, meat eating has joined abortion, gun control and transgender rights as an issue that quickly sends partisans to their corners.