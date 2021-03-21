CEDAR HILL, Mo. (AP) — Court records say a Missouri man charged in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol was identified after posting on Snapchat and Facebook that he was inside the building during the melee. The Kansas City Star reports that documents released in the case against 28-year-old Nicholas Burton Reimler, of Cedar Hill, said one Facebook friend reported him to an FBI tip line and another provided agents with screen shots of Reimler’s posts. His attorney, Ethan Corlija, said Reimler is not associated with any extremist groups and is not accused of hurting anyone or damaging property.