Reaction has come in regarding the death of O.J. Simpson after prostate cancer. He was 76. Simpson’s family announced the news on his X account. Relatives said he died Wednesday. The decorated football star was acquitted of charges he killed his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ronald Goldman, but wound up in prison years later in an unrelated case. Goldman’s father, Fred Goldman, called Simpson’s death, in his words: “No great loss to the world.” Others offered condolences to Simpson’s children and grandchildren. Caitlyn Jenner, once married to Nicole’s best friend Kris Jenner, posted on X: “Good riddance.”