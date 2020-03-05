(KTRS) St. Louis County Businessman John Rallo has been sentenced to 17 months in prison for his involvement in a bribery scheme with former County Executive Steve Stenger. The 53-year old Rallo appeared in federal court this morning before U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber. According to court documents Stenger secretly used his office to enrich himself through campaign contributions from Rallo and others in exchange for the awarding of contracts and grants through St. Louis County and the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership. Rallo, Stenger, and former Economic Development Partnership CEO Sheila Sweeney took steps to cover up the illegal bribery scheme, including making false statements to the public.