JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An attempt to block pay raises for Missouri statewide elected officials has failed. The state House on Thursday came short of getting the two-thirds majority needed to stop the raises. That means state lawmakers, the governor and other statewide elected officers likely will get a pay bump. In Missouri, an independent citizens commission decides whether elected officials should get raises. The commission’s recommendations take effect unless the Legislature votes to block them. It’s unlikely that will happen this year. Lawmakers only have until Monday to stop the raises, and both the House and Senate have left the Capitol for the week.