CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A group that advocates for racial and gender equity in policing is criticizing St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton. The Ethical Society of Police and its allies on Friday said members have no confidence in Barton. They said the department retaliated against Officer Shanette Hall, who is Black, after she was interviewed by a national media outlet on Wednesday. Within 24 hours of the interview, Hall was moved from human resources to a patrol position. The city responded that the department had 388 transfers or re-assignments of commissioned personnel last year to meet the needs of the department.