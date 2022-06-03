LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have joined other members of Britain’s royal family for a church service honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne. It is their first public appearance in the U.K. since stepping back from royal duties two years ago. The queen skipped Friday’s event at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, which came on the second of four days of festivities marking her Platinum Jubilee. The 96-year-old monarch has had difficulty moving around in recent months and experienced “some discomfort” after smiling and waving to throngs of supporters from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Thursday afternoon.