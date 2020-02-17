(KTRS) St. Louis-based Staenberg Group announcing Monday, it has completed it’s purchase of Chesterfield Mall. Tim Lowe, vice president of leasing and development for TSG says in a statement, “This is the start of Downtown Chesterfield, a high-end, urban, mixed-use development that includes multi-family residential, corporate office, upscale retail and restaurants, a theater, boutique fitness, supermarket and pocket parks.” As the new owner, TSG plans to work with Macy’s and Dillard’s, the remaining two landowners at the mall, regarding their interest in participating in the proposed development program.