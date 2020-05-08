St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Archbishop Robert Carlson announces that parishes in the Archdiocese of St. Louis are permitted to begin resuming public masses on Monday, May 18th, at the discretion of each individual parish pastor.

In a release, the Archdiocese says that a detailed policy will be provided to parishes early next week, and will include directives and guidelines that must be followed in order to resume public masses. To assist parishes in adhering to this policy, the archdiocesan leadership team is also providing many parishes with sanitation, hygiene and personal protective equipment supplies.

All parishes are encouraged to continue live-streaming masses so that those who are not able to attend may participate remotely.