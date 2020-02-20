St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) The search is on for a new St. Louis County police chief.

On Wednesday night, the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners hosted the first of a series of public meetings to gather feedback on the selection of the next police chief. Over a hundred residents, along with local politicians, community leaders, and members of law enforcement turned out for the public listening session at at the Hazelwood East Early Childhood Center.

Paul Warden of north St. Louis County was among those who weighed in on what he would like to see in a new police chief.

“The current situation in north county will not get better unless we have more police on the ground. So, I wish you guys the best and the best success in finding a new police chief. I hope it’s someone who will be focused on making all of St. Louis County safer, especially from my perspective of making north county safer.” Warden said.

The search for a new police chief comes in response to Chief Jon Belmar announcing his retirement earlier this month.

The two additional events are as follows:

Wednesday, February 26th, location in South County area to be determined

Tuesday, March 10th, location in Central/West St. Louis County area to be determined

The events will last from 6 PM to 8 PM.