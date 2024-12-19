A St. Louis non-profit that uses the arts and storytelling to promote a more peaceful and caring community is now set to launch a series of Public Service Announcements to help change the stigma about mental health care in disadvantaged urban areas. Through a $122,000 grant from the Youthbridge Community Foundation, Story Stitchers is creating a PSA campaign aimed at reducing the stigma of mental health care among Black youth in North STL City and County. The project features young people between the ages of 16 and 24. You’ll see and hear them on radio spots, billboards, public transportation, and social media. The “Perception Isn’t Always Reality” campaign will run through May of 2525. In the meantime, Story Stitchers will continue to use music and storytelling to spread its message with public performances in parks and other community spaces. Steve Potter, KTRS News.