KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Protesters upset with stay-at-home orders issued to slow the spread of the coronavirus are planning events in Missouri this week. A protest is planned at noon Monday in Kansas City, followed by a similar event Tuesday in Jefferson City. Protests against the orders are spreading across the country, with supporters contending that government orders for people to stay home except for essential business are unneccessary and are damaging the economy. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has issued a stay-at-home order for the state through May 3 but he said last week the state plans to take steps to begin reopening its economy the next day.