WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday painted President Joe Biden’s son Hunter as deceptive and driven by addiction. They say he’s a man whose dark habits ensnared loved ones and who knew what he was doing when he lied on federal forms to purchase a gun in 2018. The case is dredging up painful memories for the president and his family, and revealing new and highly personal details about their struggles with addiction and grief as the 2024 election looms, all while the first lady and Hunter Biden’s sister Ashley watched from the front row of the courtroom.