NEW YORK (AP) — The accused killer of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO has been charged with murder as an act of terrorism. Prosecutors disclosed the indictment Tuesday as they worked to bring Luigi Mangione to a New York court from from a Pennsylvania jail. The 26-year-old Mangione already had been charged with murder in the Dec. 4 killing of Brian Thompson. But the indictment could help move along procedural steps toward extraditing the suspect. Mangione’s lawyer hasn’t commented on the case.