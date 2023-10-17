WASHINGTON (AP) — An attorney for ex-Proud Boys national leader Enrique Tarrio says his defense team will review federal prosecutors’ reasoning for appealing his 22-year prison sentence in the U.S. Capitol insurrection. The Justice Department is appealing the length of sentences for the Miami resident and three other Proud Boys leaders convicted of seditious conspiracy. Prosecutors filed notices of the appeals Monday. They’re challenging punishments that were significantly shorter than what they’d recommended. A judge sentenced the four Proud Boys to terms ranging from 15 to 22 years after a jury convicted them of plotting to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. Another defense attorney calls the government’s appeals “ridiculous.”