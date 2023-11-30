Property owners are being reminded about the risks of title theft and property fraud. The FBI says this type of fraud is among the fastest growing white collar crimes. It involves the registration of a fake deed with forged signatures that allows someone to claim ownership of a property, in order to sell it or to take out a fraudulent loan. In St.Charles County has announced that homeowners will be getting a warning about the crime with their tax bills this year. Recorder of Deeds Mary Dempsey is urging property owners to sign-up for the Fraud Alert system that will notify you when a document for your property is recorded. She says that this type of fraud targets people who won’t notice the problem right away, usually owners of vacant property, or homes that don’t have a mortgage or lein. And whether you live in St.Charles, St.Louis, or any other county, you can find out more on line at property fraud alert.com. Now, this doesn’t prevent fraud from happening, but it does give you an early warning so that you can take action. Steve Potter, KTRS News.