Chicago, IL (AP) — A program that honors women veterans and their service wants to send those in Illinois to Washington, D.C., where they will tour war monuments for a day and be celebrated for their service upon their return home. Operation HerStory is seeking 100 women that served during WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and periods in between 1940 to 1975 to participate in the Honor Flight. The program has partnered with organizations, including Honor Flight Chicago, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing veterans with honor and closure. The Chicago Sun Times reports that it will be the first all female Honor Flight in the state.