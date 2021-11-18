JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An independent political action committee that supports Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has been fined $2,000 for violating a campaign finance law. The Missouri Ethics Commission in a consent order this week found Uniting Missouri accepted a $150,000 donation from a federal Republican Attorneys General Association PAC in October 2020. The Ethics Commission says that violates a law against taking money from out-of-state committees. The Ethics Commission says Uniting Missouri only has to pay $1,000 of the total $2,000 fine as long as it doesn’t break campaign finance laws again in the next two years.