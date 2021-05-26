SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois governor unveiled a splashy tourism campaign this month called “Time for Me to Drive.” It touts hot spots from Galena to the Shawnee National Forest with lyrics set to a 1970s hit by Illinois band REO Speedwagon. But Democrat J.B. Pritzker left out a key factor: The highest gas prices since 2014. Pritzker seemed unfazed when asked about it last week. But so are motorists apparently. AAA estimates 34 million people will travel by car through Memorial Day weekend. A spokeswoman says gas prices rarely dissuade travel but motorists cut back in other places.