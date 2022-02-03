SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois governor has presented an annual spending plan not amid the usual pomp but to a mostly empty chamber during an onslaught of winter weather in Illinois. With inflation soaring, Gov. J.B. Pritzker offered a budget blueprint Wednesday with plans to suspend or offer rebates for taxes on groceries, gasoline and property as a way to relieve consumers. The 57-year-old Democrat’s speech also amounts to an unofficial opening to his campaign for a second term. Critics say his budget is too reliant on federal COVID-19 pandemic relief that will dry up soon and leave a funding gap that will require higher taxes. The administration counters it’s spending that federal money on pandemic-related expenses.